Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.
IQI stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
