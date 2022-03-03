Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0486 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 3.1% over the last three years.

IQI stock opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 29,845 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

