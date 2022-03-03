Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,400 shares, a growth of 183.5% from the January 31st total of 167,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,626. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $99,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

