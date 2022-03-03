Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,138. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.32.

