Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Air Canada (AC)

Air Canada (TSE: AC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to C$27.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

2/22/2022 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00.

2/15/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$23.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$8.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.31 and a 52 week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.23.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.