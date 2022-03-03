Investors Buy Large Volume of TPI Composites Call Options (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,590 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,062% compared to the average daily volume of 309 call options.

TPI Composites stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $447.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after buying an additional 236,659 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 201,384 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

