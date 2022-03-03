InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 115,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the period. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

