IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $56,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.33.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.13 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

