iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $89.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $97.63 million and the lowest is $84.75 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $74.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $407.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.23 million to $409.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $485.90 million, with estimates ranging from $465.32 million to $500.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.63. The company had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $149.00.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $344,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.