ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.45

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 46340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IS. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ironSource by 9,773.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth $106,824,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of ironSource by 57.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth approximately $86,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

