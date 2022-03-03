iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 459,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 357,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 119,453 shares during the period.

Shares of CMF opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

