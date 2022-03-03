iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the January 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IUSG stock opened at $101.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.54. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.