iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 22.0% of Resource Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 882,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,342,506. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.10 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

