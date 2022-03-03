iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 423,915 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 381,917 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 656,697 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,490,000.

ICLN stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

