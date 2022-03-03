iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after buying an additional 285,693 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,374,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 910,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,664,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 361,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.32. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

