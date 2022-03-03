iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.33

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 67911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.