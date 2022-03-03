iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.33

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 67911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

