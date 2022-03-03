iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Reduced by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $112.58. 75,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,942. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.15 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

