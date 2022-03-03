iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

IWS traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $116.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

