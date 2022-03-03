iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Moneywise Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Moneywise Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,362 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.76. The stock had a trading volume of 401,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.11. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

