iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) versus Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Head to Head Analysis

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeos Therapeutics N/A 4.55% 3.08% Neurocrine Biosciences 7.90% 6.89% 4.54%

iTeos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of iTeos Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iTeos Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.03 million $0.29 122.28 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 7.72 $89.60 million $0.91 100.95

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than iTeos Therapeutics. Neurocrine Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iTeos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iTeos Therapeutics and Neurocrine Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeos Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 5 10 0 2.56

iTeos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $50.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.41%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $112.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.80%. Given iTeos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iTeos Therapeutics is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats iTeos Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity. Iteos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

