Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITRI. Argus cut Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Itron stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 20,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,173. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Itron will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Itron by 51.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

