Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) PT Lowered to $60.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.27. Itron has a 1-year low of $45.12 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.