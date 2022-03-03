Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $2.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The company’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JXN stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,436. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,550,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $2,748,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

