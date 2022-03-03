Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JAMF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.37. 955,538 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.

Get Jamf alerts:

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

JAMF has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.