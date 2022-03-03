Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jamf updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
JAMF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.37. 955,538 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61.
In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $730,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,734 shares of company stock valued at $12,567,376.
JAMF has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.
Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.
