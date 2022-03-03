Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 110,349 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 788,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 347,138 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,750,000 after purchasing an additional 219,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 144,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 502,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

