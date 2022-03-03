Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 1,091,699 CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,091,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,041,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 156,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 525.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarParts.com by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 277,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTS opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $445.01 million, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

PRTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

