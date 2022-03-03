Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL opened at $32.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.