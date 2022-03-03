Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $19,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $17,956,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 43.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 35.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 81,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $323.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.22 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. Barclays decreased their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

