Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $15.57 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,711 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

