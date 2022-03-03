Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $22.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 134,248 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $22,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $56,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Ross Stores stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

