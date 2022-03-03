Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 5.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 1,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 85,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $723,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $549,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.