Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 5.2%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 1,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 85,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.