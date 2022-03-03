Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUGG. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JUGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 3,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

