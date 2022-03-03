Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Establishment Labs in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESTA. Stephens upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 258,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,087. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 123,628.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.42 per share, for a total transaction of $594,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

