Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.42.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.07.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 123,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 1,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 85,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 81,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

