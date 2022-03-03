Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for HP in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the computer maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of HP stock opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

