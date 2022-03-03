Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $7,307,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,718 shares of company stock valued at $20,127,882 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Etsy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.