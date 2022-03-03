Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxcyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 6,210.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vaxcyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

