Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

