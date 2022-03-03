Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $174.14 and a 1-year high of $280.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.