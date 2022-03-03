Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 141,086 TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

