Jefferies Group LLC Has $899,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,050,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,729,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 72,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 91,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

