Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

CPB opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

