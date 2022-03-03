Jefferies Group LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $792.59.

SIVB opened at $594.51 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $467.22 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,873 shares of company stock valued at $18,438,407 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

