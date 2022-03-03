Jefferies Group LLC Takes $993,000 Position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.05% of Park National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park National by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Park National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Park National by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Park National by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Park National by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

PRK opened at $135.12 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $145.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.01). Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.35%.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

