Jeffrey Wayne Martin Acquires 1,714 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.59. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investar by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

