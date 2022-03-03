JMP Securities Cuts Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target to $70.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 49.19% from the stock’s previous close.

BCYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

