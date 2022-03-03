John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BTO opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $52.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 107.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.