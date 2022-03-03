John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 158,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.