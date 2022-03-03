John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.6% over the last three years.
NYSE:HEQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,140. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $13.81.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
