John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 646.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

