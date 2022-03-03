JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $40.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSTG. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $4.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.57. 388,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,511,392. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

